NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Nashville, becoming the third pedestrian death reported over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Nolensville Pike at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a 2011 white Dodge Challenger with black stripes hit a man and fled the scene.

Officers at the scene said the Dodge sustained heavy damage and was last seen traveling inbound on Nolensville Pike.

A witness told a News 2 crew that the Dodge was going at least 80 miles per hour and “didn’t even try to stop.”

The male pedestrian — who has not been identified — was pronounced dead, according to Metro police.

Crews shut down at least two blocks of traffic late Sunday night as officers continued to investigate the scene.

No other information about the deadly hit-and-run was immediately released.