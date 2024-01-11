NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for the death of a 61-year-old Madison man in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night.

According to the MNPD, Darrell Miller, 61, of Madison, was killed in a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash at Gallatin Pike and Walton Lane just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was travelling south on Gallatin Pike when Miller’s Buick LaCrosse made a left turn in front of the Cruze.

The driver of the Cruze reportedly fled the scene on foot, while Miller was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the Cruze driver’s failure to stop at the red light. Further investigation is needed to determine whether Miller also ran the red light, the MNPD said. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Cruze is described as a younger Hispanic man with a possible “bowl cut” hairstyle wearing a red hoodie and black pants. He appears to be 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall.

Anyone with information on the Cruze driver’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call fatal crash investigations at 615-862-7738.