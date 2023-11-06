NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to identify a driver who hit and killed a man crossing the street in Hermitage last month.

Roy Allen Pierce, 59, was hit around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 on Central Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Central Pike Roy Pierce crash
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported Pierce was standing in the turn lane on Central Pike when he was struck by a westbound SUV. The vehicle was seen on surveillance video striking him and then entering the Mapco parking lot located at 5756 Old Hickory Boulevard, according to a release. The SUV then turned left out of the parking lot toward Interstate 40.

Pierce was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and or its driver is asked to contact MNPD’s hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463