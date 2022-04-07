NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 45-year-old Nashville man has died after being hit by a car on South Gallatin Pike near the intersection of Due West Avenue.

Police say Torrell Allen was crossing Gallatin Pike from east to west at around 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Volt. The driver of the Volt told police he tried to avoid the collision. The crash made Allen fall into another lane of traffic where he was hit by another vehicle, described as a dark colored pickup truck, which fled the scene. Allen later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Volt showed no signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

Evidence from the roadway suggests the truck may be a Nissan Titan, according to police.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck and/or the driver is asked to call investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.