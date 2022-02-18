NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to locate the driver whose car struck a man in a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in East Nashville.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Dickerson Pike near Old Trinity Lane.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim’s identity was not immediately released as the Medical Examiner is working to identify him.

Crash investigators believe the man was crossing Dickerson Pike when a southbound motorist saw him and stopped in the number one lane to let him cross. When he walked into the number two lane, he was hit by a southbound black four-door sedan, according to Metro police.

Officials said the driver fled the crash scene and two more vehicles then struck the victim. Both of those drivers stopped.

The victim died at the scene and did not have any identification on him, according to Metro police. He was described as having short dark hair and he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the sedan is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74- CRIME.

Metro police said the crash occurred outside of a crosswalk, with the nearest crosswalk located at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane, approximately 270 feet away.