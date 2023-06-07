NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify and locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly crash in Antioch next month.

A 27-year-old man was killed and at least three other people were injured in the crash of a stolen vehicle. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, near the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Anderson Road in the Priest Lake neighborhood.

Metro police reported Thaddeus Wilkes was a passenger inside a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee when it struck a steel utility pole and guard rail after traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver ran from the vehicle after officers arrived and three others, ages 25, 22 and 21, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor and serious injuries

Five people were inside the vehicle when it crashed into a steel pole and guardrail before Wilkes was thrown from the SUV.

A handgun was recovered from inside the stolen Jeep.

Prior to the crash, officers said neighbors had reported street racing and the SUV was seen speeding in the area.

Anyone with information on the man wanted for questioning or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.