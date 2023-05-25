NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on Interstate 24 early Thursday morning.

Officers in the North precinct were on the lookout for a Black Kia sedan taken in a carjacking Wednesday night.

Hermitage precinct officers spotted the vehicle before it moved into the South precinct sector, where officers a vehicle matching the Kia’s description near I-24 and Bell Road.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away down I-24 toward downtown Nashville.

Officers followed as the Kia reached speeds of up to 130 mph until it crashed near the I-24 West/I-440 split, according to Metro police.

After the crash, the driver reportedly ran from the vehicle across eight lanes of traffic to the eastbound side of I-24 and disappeared into the woods.

Officers determined the vehicle was not the one taken in a carjacking but at least one firearm and drugs were recovered from the vehicle.

No additional information was released.