NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a stolen pickup truck who is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash earlier this week.

In a news release sent out on Friday, Dec. 15, the police department said it had obtained arrest warrants charging 41-year-old Joshua Caldwell with vehicular homicide by recklessness, aggravated assault and auto theft.

The charges stem from a Tuesday, Dec. 12 crash at the intersection of 51st Avenue North and Michigan Avenue. Prior to the crash, officials said an officer tried to stop Caldwell for not having a license plate on the Chevy pickup truck.

However, the truck, which was traveling northbound on Morrow Road, did not stop and turned right into an alley behind Michigan Avenue and Kentucky Avenue, driving a short distance before going off the road and turning into an open lot.

Joshua Caldwell (Courtesy: MNPD)

After the truck turned onto Michigan Avenue, authorities said the officer realized the driver was not going to stop and turned off his emergency equipment. The officer continued through the alley and then turned onto Michigan Avenue where he was flagged down by multiple people.

According to police, Caldwell ran a stop sign at the intersection of 51st Avenue North and Michigan Avenue and was struck in the rear by the driver of a Buick Envision. Authorities said the driver of the Buick had the right of way and could not avoid the collision.

The pickup traveled a short distance before crashing head-on into a utility pole, which officials said broke near the base due to the force from the crash. The impact caused the truck to go airborne and the vehicle came to a rest upside down on top of the utility pole.

(Photo: WKRN)

A passenger in the truck, 43-year-old Jessie Knox, of Nashville, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected, police reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the driver of the Buick did not report any injuries and declined medical treatment.

Caldwell reportedly took off on foot after the crash. Authorities said further investigation and tips submitted to Crime Stoppers helped them identify Caldwell as the driver of the pickup truck.

Police said Caldwell is also facing additional charges for reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid, and failure to report a crash.

Anyone who sees him or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.