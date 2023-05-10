NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unidentified driver died Tuesday night after an SUV launched into the air and caught on fire in West Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday, May 9, in the 300 block of Errol Lane.

Authorities said a Range Rover was traveling northbound on Annex Avenue, heading towards Frisco Avenue, at an extremely high rate of speed.

“The intersection of Annex Avenue and Frisco Avenue is an ‘L’ intersection with a 90 degree turn to the right in the vehicle’s direction of travel,” officials stated.

However, the SUV didn’t make the turn. Instead, it continued straight on a gravel drive, hit a pile of boulders, went airborne, and caught fire, according to police.

The driver — who was the only person inside the Range Rover — reportedly died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to identify the driver, who is believed to be male, authorities said.