NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was transported to a hospital early Monday morning after a truck hauling construction debris overturned on Lebanon Pike.

The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on Lebanon Pike at Fesslers Lane. According to Metro police, the truck driver attempted to make a left turn on Fesslers Lane from Lebanon Pike when the load shifted and resulted in the truck overturning.

Officials say the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. At this time, one lane of traffic is blocked on Lebanon Pike in both directions blocking entry to Fesslers Lane.

Motorists are encouraged to use Spence Lane or Murfreesboro Road as alternate routes.

Officers on scene say it is unknown when the roadway will reopen.