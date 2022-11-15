NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver injured in a fatal Aug. 18 crash on Highway 100 will be charged with vehicular homicide after his release from the hospital, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Traffic Unit Investigators obtained a vehicular homicide warrant against 40-year-old Jeremy King, of Troy, Tennessee, the MNPD said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said King was driving nearly 89 mph while passing vehicles in the oncoming lane of traffic on Highway 100 near Natchez Trace Parkway. King reportedly lost control of his Chrysler Pacifica after he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck.

The van spun out of control and hit a Mercury Grand Marquis and Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda Accord, 67-year-old Dell Clark, of Neck City, Missouri, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

King was seriously injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to the MNPD.

Police said he will be charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, two counts of reckless aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license after his release from the hospital.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment among any of the drivers involved, according to the MNPD.