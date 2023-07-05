NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver is accused of striking a police cruiser, dump truck and pedestrian after ignoring a police barricade overnight in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard on Wednesday, July 5.

Authorities reported a driver went through a police barricade, hit a police cruiser, a dump truck and then struck a pedestrian.

The extent of injuries the pedestrian sustained in the crash remains unknown. Police have not revealed what charges the driver in this incident is facing at this time.

No other information was immediately released.