NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that closed a portion of McGavock Pike early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Thomas Avenue early Saturday morning.

Source: WKRN

According to Metro police, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The identity of the driver and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

A portion of McGavock Pike remained closed Saturday morning as officers investigated the scene and replaced downed power poles.