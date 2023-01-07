NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the collision happened in the 3300 block of Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan Altima — driven by 24-year-old Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of La Vergne — was traveling east on Murfreesboro Pike and started drifting into the westbound lane.

Officials said a westbound Toyota Prius tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan, but the two vehicles collided head-on.

Metro Police said Perez died at the scene of the crash, adding that toxicology testing will be conducted on the Nissan driver to determine whether impairment factored into the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities reported there were no signs of impairment at the scene for the female Toyota driver, who was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.