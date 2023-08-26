NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver from Pennsylvania lost his life following a Saturday afternoon collision along Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash occurred in the 7500 block of Old Hickory Boulevard at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan Altima — driven by a 65-year-old Pennsylvania man — was heading west toward Interstate 24 when, for unknown reasons, it went off the left side of the road and hit some trees.

The driver was reportedly brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died. The man’s identity has not been released, but officials said they are working to notify his family.

A male passenger in the Nissan was also transported to Skyline with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said there was no evidence of impairment at the scene of the wreck.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the crash