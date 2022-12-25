NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 in East Nashville Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired into the driver’s side door and window of 32-year-old Christopher Spaunhorst’s blue Ford F-150 pickup truck as he was driving along I-24 West around noon on Sunday, Dec. 25.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said the shooting took place between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits, adding that the pickup truck came to rest along the median wall at James Robertson Parkway.

Members of the Nashville Fire Department responded to the crash and discovered Spaunhorst was suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Even though Spaunhorst was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he reportedly died shortly after arrival.

If you may have seen another vehicle traveling alongside Spaunhorst’s pickup truck on I-24 around noon, or if you have any information about the person who shot the truck, you are asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous, as well as qualify for a cash reward.