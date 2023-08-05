NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County driver lost his life in Nashville following a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 65 on Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place at mile marker 88/0 on I-65 South.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates 39-year-old Brandon Perry Day of Adams, was driving a GMC Envoy southbound when the vehicle crossed two travel lanes, left the roadway, and hit the concrete median wall in the center.

Day was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he later died, officials reported.

Police said the medical examiner’s office will conduct toxicology testing in order to determine whether impairment factored into the deadly crash.

No additional details have been released about this incident.