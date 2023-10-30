MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after striking a utility pole and flipping multiple times during an overnight crash in Madison, according to Metro police.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Gallatin Pike North on Monday, Oct. 30.

At the scene, officers with Metro Nashville Police Department told a News 2 crew that the car was traveling northbound on Gallatin Pike and going through the intersection near Academy Sports when the crash occurred.

Authorities reported that’s when the vehicle went across all lanes of traffic, hit a utility pole and flipped multiple times, which resulted in the driver being ejected. The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

The car came to a final rest against a storage facility near Discount Tire. According to officers at the scene, there were no signs of braking, and speed is suspected to be a factor.

Gallatin Pike remained closed for hours as officers worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

No other information was immediately released.