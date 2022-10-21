ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a 41-year-old woman was driving along Interstate 24 East when multiple bullets entered through the trunk of her Nissan Altima between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to officials, the woman drove to a gas station off the Old Hickory Boulevard exit and called police. She was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is still being treated, but she is reportedly expected to survive.

Meanwhile, authorities said they are trying to identify and interview a male passenger who was inside the Nissan at the time of the shooting, got out of the car at the gas station, and ran away.

Police described the vehicle involved in the incident as a dark-colored, newer model Hyundai or Honda SUV crossover.

If you witnessed Thursday’s shooting on I-24 or have any information about it, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.