NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers were called out to South Nashville early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver reportedly crashed into a trailer and then into a ditch.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident happened along Interstate 24 West at Briley Parkway shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

It appeared the vehicle clipped a trailer on the side of the interstate at a construction side before landing in a nearby ditch.

According to police, the female driver was taken to Southern Hills Hospital with minor injuries.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Authorities said she is expected to face charges related to the crash.