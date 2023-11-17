NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Antioch and the driver responsible for the crash received numerous citations.

Metro police said the motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Shannon McComb of Murfreesboro, was traveling westbound on Lavergne Couchville Pike near Murfreesboro Pike at around 7 p.m. when he crashed into the rear right side of a Chevrolet pickup truck as it was turning left at the intersection.

The preliminary investigation indicates the truck did not have the right of way at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Police said McComb died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center while the driver of the truck, identified as 25-year-old Fernando Orduna-Pichardo of Antioch, was cited for not having a driver’s license or insurance and for failure to yield the right of way resulting in death.

McComb and Orduna-Pichardo showed no signs of impairment at the scene.