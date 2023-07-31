NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old driver will be arrested for vehicular homicide once he’s released from the hospital following a deadly crash in Antioch Monday afternoon.

Metro police said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Pin Hook Road.

According to investigators, Wisner Edouard, 21, was speeding in a Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Murfreesboro Pike, making multiple lane changes to pass slower traffic. The Charger went into the center turn lane, which was occupied by a Honda Civic waiting to turn left into a grocery store parking lot.

Officials said the Charger reportedly sideswiped the Honda, went into the northbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike, and crashed head-on into an Isuzu flatbed wrecker. The Charger then reportedly caught fire.

According to police, Edouard was able to get out of the vehicle; passersby rushed in and pulled out a rear seat passenger and the front seat passenger, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Jenkins of La Vergne. Authorities said Jenkins died after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while Edouard and his back seat passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Edouard was charged with vehicular homicide, driving on a suspended license, and four counts of aggravated assault by recklessness. He will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital, according to police.

This was not Edouard’s first run-in with the law as police said he was charged with reckless driving on Nov. 16, 2021 for driving in excess of 104 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-440 near the Hillsboro Pike exit; he was ultimately convicted of speeding in that incident.