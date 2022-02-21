NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man who police said struck a Metro police officer on Interstate 440 last week was charged and released after making bail Friday.

The crash happened last Wednesday around 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes on the interstate near the I-40 merge. Police said James Smith, 41, was driving in a pickup truck when he struck Officer Samuel Sundra who was reportedly parked on the shoulder calming traffic as crews performed electrical work. Sundra was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officer Samuel Sundra (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An arrest warrant stated that responding officers smelled marijuana coming from Smith’s vehicle, prompting a DUI investigation. Police said he had constricted pupils and no reaction to light. Smith also reportedly told officers he did not remember anything from the car crash and denied any marijuana usage that day.

The warrant stated Smith did not make any effort to apply his brakes, as there were no braking marks left at the scene. He was charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Images were taken from the crash site after Officer Samuel Sundra was hit on Interstate 440 West. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Smith is due in court on March 18. According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee’s Move Over Law creates a safety zone to protect police, firefighters, other emergency personnel, and utility workers. The penalty for violating the law is a maximum fine of up to $500 and possibly up to 30 days in jail.

Police said Smith’s record showed he had a prior DUI conviction in the state of Michigan in 2003 for a second DUI offense.