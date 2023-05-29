NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old was taken into custody after a police pursuit that went the wrong way down Interstate 65 early Sunday morning.

According to Metro police, an officer was initially on routine patrol around 1:30 a.m. near 2400 Buena Vista Pike in Bordeaux when she saw a black Dodge Durango traveling at a high rate of speed. The SUV then reportedly lost control, hit a curb and spun out to where it was then facing in the opposite direction.

As the officer went to stop the vehicle and render aid, the SUV took off on a flat tire and drove recklessly away from the police vehicle eastbound on West Trinity Lane, according to arrest warrants.

Metro police reported the SUV drove into oncoming traffic multiple times and weaved through cones of a construction zone before it stopped on Old Matthews Road, where two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

The SUV then turned back onto West Trinity Lane and got onto I-65 North at Brick Church Pike.

According to arrest documents, the SUV did a U-turn in the middle of the interstate and began fleeing southbound in the northbound lanes, almost causing two separate crashes. The SUV then crossed the median and switched back to the southbound lanes.

The SUV was eventually stopped in the 1300 block of Brick Church Pike after officers deployed spike strips twice, according to Metro police.

The driver reportedly refused to comply with officer’s demands and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He refused officer’s attempts to put him in a patrol vehicle and spit on an arresting officer, according to Metro police. He was then identified as 23-year-old Terrell Polk, Jr.

Polk was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and assault on a first responder. His bond was set at $75,000.