NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was charged a month after he was accused of crashing into a vehicle while driving the wrong way on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville.

Metro police reported William Read was traveling the wrong way on Second Avenue South on July 9 when he hit a Dodge Charger, which then crashed into a Kia Forte.

According to an arrest warrant, the driver of the Dodge was seriously injured and suffered memory loss as he was unconscious for an unknown amount of time.

Officers said Read had problems answering simple questions, could not concentrate, was clenching his jaw and had dilated pupils.

A woman inside Read’s vehicle told officers they were on their way downtown when she believed Read was “on something.” She asked Read to slow down and he reportedly told her to “chill out.”

Officers searched the vehicle and found a can of red spray paint.

Read was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday and charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of vehicular assault. His bond was set at $35,000.