NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man has been charged after his passenger died in a multiple vehicle crash in West Nashville last June.

Metro police reported Jonathan Wingate was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 36-year-old Derek Doster, of Kingston Springs.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brook Hollow Road and Charlotte Pike around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Doster was a passenger in a Jeep Gladiator, which Metro police believe is the vehicle that caused the crash.

Investigators believe the Jeep was traveling northeast on Charlotte Pike at a high rate of speed when Wingate lost control of the vehicle and then overcorrected.

Metro police reported the Jeep rolled onto its driver side and began to slide, causing four other vehicles to crash. All parties were wearing seatbelts, with the exception of Doster and Wingate. Doster died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Wingate was critically injured. At the time of the crash, a blood sample from Wingate was analyzed by the MNPD Crime Laboratory to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

According to court documents, Wingate was found to have methamphetamine in his possession and THC Delta Nine in his bloodstream. Investigators determined intoxication was the contributing factor in the crash.

Wingate was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vehicular homicide, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license and six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.