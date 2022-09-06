NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is in the hospital following multiple crashes in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
The first crash happened in front of Burger Republic on Nolensville Pike. Authorities say a black truck hit a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
A second collision happened near Porterhouse Road. Police say the driver of the black truck fled that scene, as well.
Detectives are at the scenes investigating.
There is no word yet on the status of the victim in the pedestrian crash. It is also not clear if there are other victims hurt as a result of the crashes.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.