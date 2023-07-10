NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the driver of a silver car in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at Old Hickory Lake on Saturday, July 1.

Police said Fredy Adelso Batz Che, 29, was shot on Burnett Road near the Old Hickory Lake beach access. The driver of the silver car is wanted for questioning as they may have seen something since the car was reportedly in the immediate area.

Batz Che was from Guatamala and was fishing with family and friends at the lake when he was shot in the back of his neck, according to investigators.

Police said he was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died days later.

Anyone with information on the silver car or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.