NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash in Old Hickory.

The crash happened June 14 on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue around 3 p.m. MNPD said Michael Lutzweit was traveling at a high rate of speed when his Nissan Sentra crossed over the double-yellow line, hitting a Pathfinder head-on. The Pathfinder, officials said, was then pushed back into a Jetta.

Two people in Lutzweit’s car were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 34-year-old Megan Flohn of Madison and 33-year-old Kameron Harter of Hendersonville. Lutzweit and another one of his passengers were hospitalized for their injuries.

Police said during an interview at the hospital, Lutzweit admitted to smoking heroin with his passengers prior to the crash. None of the passengers in his car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Lutzweit is faced with several charges including two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and driving on a revoked license.