NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a power pole late Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Brick Church Pike at Autumn Ridge Drive.

Officers on the scene say the driver was traveling at excessive speeds when it crashed, took down a power pole and fled the scene.

No power outages were reported, but NES did block off the roadway late Tuesday night to repair the pole.

At this time, officers believe there was only one person in the car and are working to identify the driver.

No other information was immediately released.