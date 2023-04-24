NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drake has announced rescheduled dates for his highly-anticipated Nashville stop in the “It’s All a Blur” tour.

Last month, the hip-hop superstar announced the dates for his first stretch of shows in North America, which will be co-headlined by rapper 21 Savage.

The rappers were expected to make a stop in Music City on June 19 at Bridgestone Arena, but that date has been pushed back for later this year.

On Monday, Bridgestone Arena announced that the rescheduled show will now take place on October 2. In addition to the rescheduled date, the rappers also added another stop in Nashville and will grace the stage the day before on October 1.

According to Bridgestone Arena, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Drake last performed in Nashville in 2018 in the “Aubrey & Three Migos tour” that featured rap group Migos.

Tickets for the added show can be purchased starting Friday, April 28. To purchase tickets, click here.