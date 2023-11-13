NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Drake announced an expansion of his “It’s all a Blur” tour for 2024, including two rescheduled stops at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The rap superstar was originally supposed to stop in Music City with 21 Savage in June, but he announced the new Nashville show date in April. At that time, the show was rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 2. A second show was added Sunday, Oct. 1, as well, due to popularity.

But on Thursday, Sept. 28, Bridgestone Arena announced both shows have once again been postponed.

On Monday, Drake announced his 2024 U.S. “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” with special guest J. Cole.

Drake will now perform at Bridgestone on Wed, Feb. 7 and Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning on Wed., Nov. 15, followed by the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 starting at 11 a.m. local time on drakerelated.com.