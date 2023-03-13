FILE – Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rap superstar Drake will tour the U.S. this summer with “It’s All a Blur Tour,” which includes a stop here in Music City.

On Monday, Drake announced the dates for his first stretch of shows in North America, which will make on stop in Nashville on June 19 at Bridgestone Arena.

Drake last performed in Nashville in 2018 in the “Aubrey & Three Migos tour” that featured rap group Migos.

The North American leg of “It’s all a Blur Tour” will begin in New Orleans on June 16 and wrap up in Glendale, Arizona on September 5. The tour will also make stops in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more.

Presale for tickets will start Thursday, March 16 at 12 p.m. Sales for the general public will begin on March 17 at 12 p.m.

For more information of tickets and tour dates, click here.