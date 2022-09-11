NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, passed away Saturday morning in Nashville surrounded by family.

Fisk University announced Dr. Kwami’s death Saturday night stating that the loss has left “a gaping hole in our souls as well as in our community and in our world.”

Dr. Kwami was director of the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers for nearly 30 years. Family and friends say to know him was a privilege.

“To know him was to love, respect and cherish him,” said Kwami’s family in a statement, “A natural born mentor, he gave of himself freely to those he cared for and invested in the lives of many with a joyful heart.

The Jubilee was formed in 1871 and introduced spiritual songs originally sung by slaves. They became instrumental in preserving this musical tradition. Now they now travel throughout the world.

In an interview, Dr. Kwami told News 2 that one of his biggest hopes for the 150-year-old ensemble was to win a Grammy award.

In 2021, that dream came true after the ensemble took home their first Grammy Award for Best Roots Album under Dr. Kwami’s leadership.

“It’s been my desire to see Fisk Jubilee singers win a Grammy because we brought a lot of things to the American music. And therefore, I believed that it was time for us to win a Grammy and we did,” Dr. Kwami told News 2 after the historic win.

The family is asking for privacy at this time and states that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.