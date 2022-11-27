NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported delays for dozens of flights, impacting numerous passengers returning home from their Thanksgiving trips.

According to BNA, the delays are affecting at least 40 flights from multiple airlines, –including United Airlines, Allegiant Air, Cape Air, Spirit Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines — as of 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

There were also three cancellations listed on BNA’s website at 6:45 p.m., two of which were Washington, D.C. flights.

On top of that, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has reported an off ramp backup on Interstate 40 East at Exit 216A for BNA, even though no lanes are blocked.

According to the Associated Press, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expected airports to be busier than 2021 and probably about the same as 2019, which was the year TSA saw the busiest day in its history with 2.9 million people screened at airport checkpoints on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

News 2 has reached out to BNA for more information about the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s delayed flights.