NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, a group gathered in downtown Nashville to shed light on the women under attack in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

A familiar Nashville face, Dr. Alex Jahangir, showed up at the event with his father to provide support for the cause.

Jahangir served as the chair of Metro Nashville’s former COVID-19 Task Force. He was born in Iran and moved to America with his family as a child.

“I was six years old when we came to America. I literally remember having bombs being dropped on our head and my mom grabbing me and taking me down to the basement,” Jahangir said. “I’ve heard stories about friends of theirs who have been arrested, they never found out anything about, so I can’t imagine what my life would have been and what my brother’s life would be if we would have stayed there.”

Women also spoke out at the rally, saying oppression is very much alive in Iran to this day. Many grieved the death of 22-year-old Amini, who died in Iran while being held by police for violating the country’s strict dress code.

“As a woman, every time when we go out, when we see police, we’re so afraid they’re going to come arrest us because probably some of our hair is out or we didn’t dress properly or there is always a reason for them,” explained Negar Ahmadi, who is originally from Iran.

The group plans to hold another rally at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Estes Kefauver Federal Building.