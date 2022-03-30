NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Downtown Nashville hotel has suffered damage as a result of the strong wind gusts Wednesday.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the Courtyard by Marriott on 4th Avenue North just after 5:45 p.m.

Once on the scene, crews found that the exterior paneling of the building collapsed, falling about five stories and landing on the third-floor roof of the building.

Due to the weight of the paneling, officials fear the roof will become unstable.

Hotel guests are being relocated to other areas of the building that have not been impacted.

Courtesy: Tom Edwards

Courtesy: Tom Edwards

Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department

Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department

Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department

(WKRN)

Officials are warning the public to avoid the area because the debris could become airborne due to the high winds expected in the area Wednesday night. Avoid the sidewalks and streets surrounding the hotel for the time being.

A structural engineer is en route to the scene to access the building.

Nashville Fire officials say there are currently no injuries associated with this collapse.