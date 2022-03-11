NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected car burglar was taken into custody early Friday morning after several incidents in downtown Nashville within a one-mile radius.

According to a warrant, officers were informed Monday of two attempted car burglaries reported at the Skyhouse Apartments on 17th Avenue South around 4 a.m, and then again at the Subaru dealership on Broadway around 9:15 p.m.

During both incidents, Metro police said the suspect, later identified as Derrick Dickerson, 40, was seen wearing a white surgical mask, white bandana and black hooded sweatshirt while attempting to open multiple car doors. The warrant said he was found outside of both locations and was interviewed.

Derrick Dickerson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tuesday night, police responded to a burglary call at 9:07 p.m. at Shabu Shabu restaurant on West End Avenue. An employee reportedly told police his car was burglarized, and the suspect took various items, including his laptop, credit cards, passport and $2,700 in tips the restaurant had received. Officials said they recognized Dickerson on the restaurant’s surveillance video.

Dickerson is now faced with car burglary and theft and is being held on a $50,000 bond.