NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The library garage on 6th Avenue in downtown Nashville is closed due to concerns of structural issues.

The Nashville Department of Transportation said they were made aware of the concerns Tuesday morning and immediately shut down the area.

NDOT would like to clarify that the Nashville Public Library’s downtown branch is a separate building and is not affected by the structural issues.

NDOT said they are working with area engineers to assess the garage’s condition. Those who pay a monthly parking fee for the 6th Avenue garage can park in the A or B Commerce Street garage.