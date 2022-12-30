NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Businesses in downtown Nashville are already bustling with visitors, while the biggest night is yet to come.

“Nashville’s Big Bash” is back at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, giving businesses in the heart of downtown the opportunity to throw their own parties as they welcome in the new year.

“We are going to be doing a disco rodeo party,” Kendall Morales, Chief Sales Officer of ACME Feed & Seed, told News 2.

Situated in the thick of downtown at 1st Avenue and Broadway, the three-story restaurant and bar quickly sold out of New Year’s Eve pre-sell tickets.

“Like that,” Morales snapped her fingers saying, “It went so quickly, so that was a really nice sign we are doing something right.”

ACME sold 1,200 pre-sell tickets, with hopes of having another 200 walk-ups Saturday night.

It’s a welcomed sign following a trying few years for downtown businesses, first impacted by COVID and then the 2020 Christmas day bombing.

“I think this year is the first year we are really feeling the energy coming back downtown, especially in the past few months and you can really see that with the events coming downtown, which is really great,” Morales explained.

The energy ramped up Thursday with the Titans-Cowboys game and will spike into the new year with the Music City Bowl and New Year’s Eve festivities on the schedule.

“Of course, it wouldn’t be Nashville without lumping it all in the same week to keep us really busy,” Morales laughed, saying they are excited.

The extended weekend festivities come as the hospitality industry has struggled for workers.

“We are feeling good about staffing. Everybody’s been slowly coming back, so we feel good about that, especially for this weekend. We’ve been preparing for the large crowd so we’ve got security coming in. We’ve got great cocktails, great local musicians, so we are really excited,” she said.

Nashville’s official bash moved from outside ACME’s downtown doors to Bicentennial Mall five years ago, a decision backed by those who work in Nashville’s downtown district.

“Personally, we kind of love the new set up having the fireworks down there, just because it opens up Broadway and the streets to be more walkable and you can access the bars and it just doesn’t get bottlenecked right in front of us so it’s been really fun. We are enjoying it,” Morales explained.

As are the visitors, who are boosting Nashville’s economy. Officials with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp say as a live event, New Year’s Eve generates as much as $30 million in direct visitor spending.