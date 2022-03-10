NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brazen bandit was caught on camera stealing gifts for a baby.

Friends and family showered a local couple with items for their first child, but before they could grab them off of the porch, a porch pirate beat them to it.

The soon-to-be parents didn’t want to be identified, but have a message for the suspect, writing: “To the piece of trash that walked up to my doorstep in Nashville and stole baby shower gifts from us…I hope you’re real proud of yourself.”

The crime happened Monday at around 11 p.m. at Bradburn Village in Antioch.

“She had multiple baby shower gifts sitting there on her porch,” Rebecca Ritchie said, adding that one of those gifts was one that she sent the happy couple. “I got a text early in the morning asking if I just sent a baby shower gift and I confirmed that I had and she said, ‘Ugh, I thought it might have been you,’ and she sent me the video and I was appalled, obviously. I got them a cute little baby sack sleeping sack thing and it’s not the cheapest gift, baby gifts are expensive and that’s hard-earned.”

But the man with burgundy pants, a zip up and hat didn’t care, carefully lifting three packages off of the porch, placing them into what Metro police officers say is a dark-colored vehicle, likely a Dodge Derango, with one of the new Tennessee license plates.

Nobody knows where the man went.

“I think one of the [gifts] was an expensive baby highchair,” Ritchie said, wondering if the man took them with plans to resell the items. “It’s just disappointing to see that he stole them in the first place.”

The baby boy is due in June and Ritchie wants this man due in court.

“If you know him, please report him and send him in; it’s just not right to steal,” Ritchie said.

The carrier, Amazon, is making this wrong right again though, resending all of the gifts free of charge.

If this happens to you, you should file a police report, contact the carrier and contact the sender. Many retailers will send a free replacement, especially if you have proof.

If you know who this man is, call Metro Nashville Police or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.