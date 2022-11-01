NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.

Metro police identifed David Barnett, 19, and Joshua Frazier, 18, as the suspects. Both were booked into the Metro jail Monday night after the incident in June.

According to the arrest affidavit, both were staying at a property on Ewing Drive that was rented by their mother’s boyfriend. The man left after a dispute and returned to the property two months later when he learned he was being evicted. That’s when police said he found the property in complete disarray.

David Barnett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Joshua Frazier (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The arrest report stated that walls had been knocked down, cement was poured down the toilet, cabinets had been ripped down, furniture was destroyed, electrical had been ripped out of the wall, and a door was nailed to the roof with “F–k You” spray painted on it.

Detectives traced the vandalism back to Frazier and Barnett with the help of phone calls with their mother while she was in jail. Police said during one call, Frazier and Barnett bragged to their mother about what they did to the house, including dumping pots in the driveway, removing walls, ripping out light fixtures, and that after they poured concrete down the toilet they flushed it until the handle broke.

Both were charged with Felony Vandalism. Barnett’s bond was set at $70,000. Frazier was released within a few hours of being booked.

The report stated that a contractor estimated it would cost between $180,000 and $200,000 to repair the damage to the house, so the property owner sold it for $17,000.