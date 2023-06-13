NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hermitage donut shop has reopened after its owner tragically drowned while swimming on Percy Priest Lake Memorial Day weekend.

Yeu Thach’s wife, Somaly Ke, reopened Donut Palace this week for the first time since the drowning.

“I come to work. I’m feel like sad and broken, because I’m by myself, come in the morning, 3:30 in the morning,” Ke said.

Despite the heartbreak, Ke is continuing her husband’s labor of love. As she re-opens Donut Palace, she remembers her husband with displays around the shop, paying tribute to his service as a Marine Corps Veteran.

Although Ke said customers have gone out of their way to support her family during this time, returning to work has been difficult.

“When I see customers come, (it) makes me cry because, like, I don’t know what to say but just tears come to my eyes. I don’t know what to say, but I’m so sad,” she said.

Despite the struggle, Ke hopes to honor one of the things that gave her husband great joy: serving his customers.

“People ask me what [do] you put in donut, I say we put love in there, that’s why people keep coming, coming,” Ke said.

After shutting down Donut Palace for several weeks, Ke said the community has come together, offering donations during the financial hardship, as well as donating to Thach’s funeral expenses.

“Thank you so much for friends and family, from everybody… support my family. Thank you, thank you so much,” Ke said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ke and her three children during this time.