NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Florida school system has banned two books that were published by an author based in Nashville.

Ann Patchett, owner of Parnassus Books in West Nashville, took to social media on Thursday, Jan. 4 to announce that two of her books were banned by the Orange County School System in Florida.

In the Facebook post, Patchett revealed that her novels “Bel Canto” and “Patron Saint of Liars” were the ones that were banned.

Patchett said her first novel, “Patron Saint of Liars,” is about a home for unwed mothers in rural Kentucky who choose to give their babies up for adoption.

“I would actually think this book would be required reading,” said Patchett, “but maybe it’s the idea that in order to get pregnant somebody had to have sex even if it happened before the book started.”

Another one of Patchett’s banned books “Bel Canto,” is about a terrorist situation in South America where people are later brought together by the beauty of music.

“It’s true at the end the terrorists get shot, but maybe in the state of Florida that would be okay too because they don’t ban guns,” Patchett pointed out. “Be careful, don’t read these books!”

According to PEN America, Florida had the highest amount of book bans for the 2022-2023 school year. In total, Florida had more than 1,400 bans compared to Tennessee’s 11 bans.

Although Tennessee’s bans pale in comparison to Florida, advocates said just one book ban is one too many.

In fact, book challenges in the Volunteer State could soon escalate from school board meetings to the courtroom.

State Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) recently filed a bill that would let parents sue if a school board decides not to remove a book being challenged.

Although Bulso was unavailable for comment on Wednesday, Jan. 3, his colleague, state Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon), told News 2 the bill is an opportunity to enforce policies and maintain educational standards.

“This is something where we are trying to hold the line right here to some of the values that we have that are biblical values that are constitutionally sound,” Pody said. “Parents are going to be in charge, not public schools.”