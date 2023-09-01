NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Water Services crews are on scene of break in a 48-inch water main in Donelson, located at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and McGavock Pike.

(Source: Metro Water Services outage map)

The following roads are affected:

Inbound traffic to Nashville on Elm Hill Pike will be reduced to one lane at McGavock Pike. Eastbound/outbound Elm Hill Pike traffic to remain open.

Turning lanes from McGavock Pike onto Elm Hill Pike toward town will be closed.

Metro Water Services said the severity of the line break or timeline of repairs is unknown, but customers in this area will have reduced water pressure provided through a back-up 36-inch main.

Customers should call Metro Water Services’ 24/7 customer service line at 615-862-4600 to report a water main break or service interruption.