NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Damage from burst pipes continue to impact a tenant at Stewarts Ferry Apartments in Donelson nearly three months after the fact.

In December, the ceiling collapsed in Robyne Greene’s son’s bedroom in her unit due to damage from a burst pipe. The hole shown in videos taken by Greene was several feet wide, and insulation covered the floor and her son’s bed.

All this time later, the hole has not been repaired, according to Greene. A plastic sheet has been placed over the hole.

“It’s a trash bag covering his ceiling at this point, and we’re almost 90 days past December the 28th,” Greene said.

Greene told News 2 because of inflation, Nashville’s skyrocketing rent prices, and the cost of breaking a lease, she cannot move to another apartment. She has felt trapped waiting for Stewarts Ferry Apartments to make repairs.

The hole has become a health hazard, according to Greene. Now there are bugs and mold in her unit, which she said she never had problems with before.

In addition, Greene said when it is cold outside, it is freezing in her son’s room, and vice versa. She worries about his health and safety.

“It makes no sense for them to not want their tenants to have a good, quality space to live,” Greene said. “Everyone’s home is their peace and their safe space. If you can’t feel safe at home, where can you feel safe? And my home is not safe.”

Greene said apartment management initially told her they had to wait for insurance to approve their claim before construction could begin.

Last Thursday, managers told her the hole would be fixed within 30 days.

After News 2 reached out to Fogelman Properties, the company that owns Stewarts Ferry Apartments, things changed, according to Greene.

Greene said she received an email from the complex Friday which said her ceiling would be repaired first thing Monday.

“It shouldn’t take going to the news, it shouldn’t take calling corporate,” Greene said. “It shouldn’t have taken all of this. You should have just done what you needed to do for your tenants.”

Greene decided to continue with the interview because she wanted to take a stand for other families and tenants in similar situations; she encouraged them to stay positive and push forward.

“It’s not just about me, it’s bigger than me. I’m not the only one going through this. I’m just the voice that God decided to use,” Greene said.

Fogelman Properties had not returned News 2’s request for comment at the time this article was published.