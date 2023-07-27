NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hip Donelson Farmers Market will not happen this week, organizers said Thursday afternoon.

With temperatures skyrocketing at the end of the week, organizers said they were cancelling the Friday, July 28, market “out of an abundance of caution.” The forecast is expected to reach triple digits, they said, and they didn’t want to put any of the vendors, volunteers or customers in harm’s way.

Cancelling the market for the week was the best way to keep all involved safe in the summer.

“We hope you will find a way to support your favorite vendor or local business this weekend,” organizers said on social media. “We’ll be back next week with a full roster to kick off Back to School!”