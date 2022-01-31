NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sixteen units at the Creekstone Apartments on Stewarts Ferry Pike are severely damaged after a fire broke out Friday night. Many families are now left homeless.

Yolanda Seals lives across the parking lot from Building 500 where the blaze broke out. She said she heard a loud boom Friday night and then started hearing sirens.

“I got up and went out and it had spread. It had got so bad. I walked down there and talked to a couple of residents that lived there and my heart went out to them. I felt so sorry,” Seals said.

One of those residents she talked to Friday night was Jermaine Wimberly. He was out picking up dinner for his family when his wife called and said the building was burning down.

“It started out as a little, bitty fire,” Wimberly recalled.

A News 2 crew met Wimberly outside his unit Monday, which he says he hasn’t been allowed back into. A Creekstone manager then asked our crew to leave the premises.

“We don’t have no possessions. I got three kids age 9, 8 and 6. They have not let us in to get our clothes or nothing. The first time I heard they were gonna let me come in there tomorrow is because the news was there. You guys were there,” Wimberly said.

The Red Cross is helping families like Wimberly’s with temporary accommodations. But many of these residents have lost nearly all of their belongings.

“It’s just sad for everybody, you know? It’s just a sad situation for everybody,” Wimberly said.

The Nashville Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. There were no fatalities, but some residents told News 2 they received minor burns and injuries from the blaze.

If you would like to help the Wimberly family, click HERE.