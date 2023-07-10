NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now that he’s released his second album, singer-songwriter Dominic Fike will be making a Nashville stop as part of his current tour.

Fike will play at Municipal Auditorium Wednesday, July 26, the artist announced.

The Nashville stop is part of his “Don’t Sate At The Sun” tour, which launches this week in Indianapolis. The tour heavily features his sophomore album “Sunburn,” which also contains his hit song “Mona Lisa” from the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” film.

The album is available now, as are tickets for the Nashville show, according to Live Nation.

Fike will be joined on tour by Hether and the tour will mark the first live performances since his breakout set at this year’s Coachella and his 2022 tour.