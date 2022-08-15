NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South 10th Street just before 9 p.m. in response to a personnel in danger call. According to Metro police, once arriving on scene, officers discovered that the call was “domestic in nature.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials say the incident ended around 1 a.m. Monday morning and no injuries to any officers on the scene have been reported at this time.

Metro police provided no other details surrounding the incident, including if a suspect is now in custody.

No other information was immediately released.